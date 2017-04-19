Editor:

A few weeks ago I witnessed two incidents in White Rock that made me question the values of our community.

The first was seeing a clearly distressed young man outside my bank.

A police officer arrived and very effectively, and gently, calmed the young man down.

I’m heartened that our police are so competent in such situations, but surely this is not their job. Where are the services and facilities for such people in our community?

The second incident was encountering an elderly, and respectable looking lady, who was begging outside a local store.

She said she need money for a safe place to sleep. This was the ‘homelessness’ issue in person.

Again, what kind of a community do we live in where this exists?

Karen Peplow, White Rock