Editor:

As the provincial election approaches, I’ve been struggling a bit with for whom I should cast my vote.

How fortunate for me, then, that a few days ago an obvious solution presented itself.

Somewhat magically, dozens of party signs appeared near our home on 152 Street and 18 Avenue. I would have been content with one sign for each party, but imagine my delight at having nearly 40 to choose from. Since one party has 20 and another party only 18, my choice was obvious.

Kudos to the candidates and their teams for ensuring we feeble-minded voters are reminded time and again and again and again.

I’ll try to ignore how annoyed I feel at the blight on our landscape, not to mention the wasted paper, wood and labour required to create this mess.

Sheridan Abells, Surrey