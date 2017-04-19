  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Voters must regain control

  White Rock posted Apr 19, 2017 at 6:00 AM

Editor:

The provincial election is upon us. We have candidates, but heaven knows how they got to be our candidates.

Elections BC have the nomination process on line which probably means it is still the law. But why did the parties in our constituency fail to have public nomination meetings?

Why is our BC Liberal candidate parachuted into our riding? Why does the party, without consulting the constituency voters, decide who would be named to run?

A major part of the democratic process has been thwarted if not ignored.

How did this happen both provincially and federally without our agreeing?

Are the parties alone really better at choosing who should represent us?

And, most importantly, how do voters regain control of the nomination process?

Lorraine Hand, White Rock

 

