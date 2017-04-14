  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Neighbours prepared

Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest – with entrances off 24 Avenue – has been the site of a number of open houses and tours over the years. - File photo
  • White Rock posted Apr 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM— updated Apr 17, 2017 at 12:28 PM

Editor:

Re: Clear thoughts on tree cutting, March 29 letters.

I was very impressed by a recent letter by Briony Browning, age nine. Talk about out of the mouths of babes; this girl has a vision and the intelligence to, I’m sure, one day see it through.

You are completely right, Briony. Trees are our lungs and nature’s way of cleaning up our man-made pollution. Just take a half-hour walk in one of our local forests and see how much more energized you become.

There is something to be said about hugging a tree and soaking up the energy from within.

I was so impressed by your letter that I asked permission from the Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society board of directors to submit this letter inviting you, your family and friends to have a special guided tour through our local forest.

You can book this tour through our website at www.sunnysideacres.ca at your convenience.

You might also be interested in joining in a family fun day at our annual open house on June 3 – 1-4 p.m. I hope to meet you soon.

Dee Walmsley, Surrey

 

