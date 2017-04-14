  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Neighbours prepared

  • White Rock posted Apr 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM— updated Apr 17, 2017 at 12:27 PM

Editor:

The tsunami event we had a few weeks ago (Cold water poured on tsunami alert, March 22) was an unannounced test of the new siren and loud-speaker warning system established on the Semiahmoo band’s land – from our east waterfront to the U.S. border.

Our White Rock civic leaders still have their heads in the sand on the issue of tsunami warning, and are doing nothing!

Pity the thousands on our beaches and waterfront areas who will have to hope they can hear the Semiahmoo’s warning when we do get a tsunami.

Kenneth Jones, White Rock

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...