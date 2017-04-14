Editor:

The tsunami event we had a few weeks ago (Cold water poured on tsunami alert, March 22) was an unannounced test of the new siren and loud-speaker warning system established on the Semiahmoo band’s land – from our east waterfront to the U.S. border.

Our White Rock civic leaders still have their heads in the sand on the issue of tsunami warning, and are doing nothing!

Pity the thousands on our beaches and waterfront areas who will have to hope they can hear the Semiahmoo’s warning when we do get a tsunami.

Kenneth Jones, White Rock