Editor:

My understanding after speaking to White Rock city hall, our MLA and BNSF is that the trains have certain rights when it comes to transporting goods, and their free access cannot be challenged.

I also have been advised there is a ‘no horns time’ from sunset to sunrise.

I believe that BNSF should be fined each and every time a train goes through and violates the peace by blasting their horns.

Amtrak has been respectful and discreet when rolling through, however the freight trains totally defy this ‘no horn’ zone and blast at 1, 2, 5 and 6 a.m. – some lightly, some non-stop.

This is a disturbance of the peace and should be fined just as a resident would be if they had a noisy party in the middle of the night.

There are enough citizens impacted and woken up that can record when these infractions take place.

Let’s look at the rights of the residents rather than BNSF.

Lenore Van Oene, White Rock