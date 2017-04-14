- Home
LETTERS: Storehouse of memories
Editor:
Re: ‘We’ll miss the people,’ March 24.
What a surprise to see a writeup about the storehouse garage my grandfather, Frank Calkins, had built in Clayton.
I did not realize it had been designated “heritage.”
I remember this house as bright, joyous and so light as it faced southwest – lots of sunshine those days. I have some pictures of three one-year-old cousins at the grassy side of the property.
Thank you for the memory.
Peggy (Calkins) Cave, Surrey
