Editor:

Re: ‘We’ll miss the people,’ March 24.

What a surprise to see a writeup about the storehouse garage my grandfather, Frank Calkins, had built in Clayton.

I did not realize it had been designated “heritage.”

I remember this house as bright, joyous and so light as it faced southwest – lots of sunshine those days. I have some pictures of three one-year-old cousins at the grassy side of the property.

Thank you for the memory.

Peggy (Calkins) Cave, Surrey