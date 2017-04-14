Editor, The News:

Re: Transgender change rooms don't foster equality (Letters, April 5).

There has been a lot of discussion in the paper recently about 'rights.'

We are in need of a gentle reminder that our personal 'rights' should extend only until they trample on other people's and that, for the most part, the majority rules.

Allison Rounding implies that the women using the pool change room are prejudiced whereas they are simply being protective of their children. Last time I looked, transgender people did not have a giant 'TG' tattooed on the forehead.

Children are taught from an early age that they need to be wary of people who show off their private parts. How, then, are we to explain that that rule only applies in certain circumstances?

How would the average child be expected to understand gender transitioning?

Ms. Rounding also says that there are plenty of places where sexual predators abound. Does that make it okay? Where else are young children stripped naked for public view?

As far as I can see, these mothers have a genuine concern. They also have 'right' on their side.

It's interesting that we only hear from males transitioning to females in this situation. What about females transitioning to males? Do they have the common sense to use the private change rooms so that their differences are not subject to public view?

And before anyone accuses me of trying to make transgender people hide away, let me say that many women, myself included, choose to use the private change rooms. I am not ashamed of my body, but I don't choose to expose myself in front of strangers.

Common sense, courtesy and consideration are needed here. Unfortunately these are in short supply in today's 'me first' society.

Anne Rostvig

Maple Ridge