On a small property near the Hamlet of Coombs remains the last evidence of a Doukhobor colony.

Very little is known locally about the roughly 200 residents who left on mass in the 1950s. Fourteen members of the Hilliers colony, led by Micheal Archangel Verigin, remain in a provincially protected cemetery on our land. We, the owners, would like to reach out and collect the memories and stories associated with the short-lived colony before they become lost. We would also welcome kin to help mark the unknown graves.

The colony was active from 1946-1952 during which one child was born, Gabriel, an occasion that was marked by Time magazine. There were also a number of children who resided on the property who would now be in their 70s.

Anyone with information is invited to confidentially contact us by email at jennah_stavroff@yahoo.ca.

Jennah Stavroff