Editor: Perhaps the congestion along highway one eastbound between 232 Street and 264 Street would be helped greatly in the interim by having the enforcement agencies patrolling that stretch and forcing large truck drivers to stay in their recently built designated right-hand trucking lane.

That is the stretch that encompasses two uphill sections, and allowing unfettered lane access to large trucks is counter- productive to a great degree. They take up to 15 minutes using the center and even the left lane to overtake a slightly slower truck. Meanwhile, car and light truck traffic builds up behind them and essentially causes semi gridlock during most hours of any day.

I travel that stretch at least two or three times every week, transporting sick and tired cancer patients between Langley and Abbotsford.

We would like to make these drives as short as possible.

Jeff Laurie,

Langley