Editor:

Being a bus driver in today’s stressed-out society would be a difficult job for anyone to do, given all the verbal and physical abuse they have to endure.

But Bronco the bus driver always greets everyone with a warm smile and kind gesture.

As our 354 bus then heads out on our long journey to Vancouver, he picks up his speaker phone and says good morning and tells us all to have a nice day.

That was… until someone complained.

Really? What is the world coming to when you cannot even make a kind gesture anymore?

So thank you, Bronco, for your kind thoughts and hard work as there are a lot of us who truly appreciate you!

Cheryl Berti, White Rock