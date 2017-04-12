An open letter to White Rock council and planning department.

As a citizen of White Rock I’m very, very concerned about what’s happening to our so-called ‘city by the sea,’ with its special atmosphere.

If you continue to allow big, rich developers to run our city, we will end up with a concrete jungle filled with steal and glass towers and people in cars looking for a place to park.

You, our council, were voted in to care for us, your taxpayers and citizens of White Rock. You should, as you promised, make sure we will live in safety and peace in this corner of the Lower Mainland.

What happened? Big developers with big money happened and common sense went out the window.

Landmark Development has to be stopped from building those 25-storey towers. There are buildings of four, eight or nine storeys around that property, and those proposed towers will shadow and keep out the sun from the surrounding buildings.

Let them build eight to 10 storeys high or rethink the whole process and demand a beautiful botanical garden like Van Dusen garden, and leave an amazing legacy.

We already have birds nesting on that property. We could benefit from trees, plants streams, ponds with birds swimming there. Imagine how the citizens’ health would improve.

If your plan goes ahead, I can see heart-attacks and mental breakdowns for people living around a building project that is planned to go on for 10 years. How can you justify that?

Mayor, council and project people, get real! We will only gain problems and headaches if you let this project go ahead.

Five hundred or maybe a 1,000 more cars in this area just won’t work.

We would need to hire more police, firemen, social workers, more schools, and all that will eat up the taxes you are hoping to get from people living in the proposed towers.

Think about all this and put yourselves in the shoes of the people, young and old, that live in upper White Rock.

G. Lindgren, White Rock