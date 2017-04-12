Editor:

It all started in late summer when I asked a lawn company for an estimate to repair my lawn, since I had neglected it for a number of years.

I soon found out I should have looked this outfit up in the Better Business Bureau.

I was given a list of four applications – fertilizer, weed control, weed management and more fertilizer – and this was typed up on a contract, though my signature wasn’t asked for nor given.

After the first two chemicals were applied, which I paid for, I saw their remedy was not going to work. My weeds didn’t need fertilizer. I called the office, expressed my concerns and told them not to proceed further.

One day, I came home to find a card stuck in the lawn to let me know the third chemical had been applied. Calling the office, I reminded them of my earlier instruction not to proceed. This made no impression and I received another $45-bill. And another. The fun began then with heated conversations taking place over a number of weeks and a threat to have a collection agency take me on.

After writing to BBB and Consumers Protection – and also to the company’s head office – I was finally cut loose.

This company labels itself as a “continuous service,” which just seems to mean they don’t understand “back off” and will continue harassing people.

Check with BBB, Consumer Affairs, CBC’s Marketplace before approaching any company; that way, you’ll avoid a lot of aggravation.

Abe Lank, Surrey