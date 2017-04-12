  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Lawn lesson in consumer care

  • surrey posted Apr 12, 2017 at 2:00 PM— updated Apr 13, 2017 at 2:26 PM

Editor:

It all started in late summer when I asked a lawn company for an estimate to repair my lawn, since I had neglected it for a number of years.

I soon found out I should have looked this outfit up in the Better Business Bureau.

I was given a list of four applications – fertilizer, weed control, weed management and more fertilizer – and this was typed up on a contract, though my signature wasn’t asked for nor given.

After the first two chemicals were applied, which I paid for, I saw their remedy was not going to work. My weeds didn’t need fertilizer. I called the office, expressed my concerns and told them not to proceed further.

One day, I came home to find a card stuck in the lawn to let me know the third chemical had been applied. Calling the office, I reminded them of my earlier instruction not to proceed. This made no impression and I received another $45-bill. And another. The fun began then with heated conversations taking place over a number of weeks and a threat to have a collection agency take me on.

After writing to BBB and Consumers Protection – and also to the company’s head office – I was finally cut loose.

This company labels itself as a “continuous service,” which just seems to mean they don’t understand “back off” and will continue harassing people.

Check with BBB, Consumer Affairs, CBC’s Marketplace before approaching any company; that way, you’ll avoid a lot of aggravation.

Abe Lank, Surrey

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...