Dear Editor,

[This letter was sent to Township council.]

I have been quiet the last few years (I didn’t even oppose the recent detached housing developments), but if you decide to make Brookswood/Fernridge into another high density cookie cutter development like Willoughby, I will do everything I can to rally the troops again to oppose it. There will be more people involved this time, many more are aware….

David Chambers, Langley