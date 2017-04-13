- Home
Letter: Resident vows density fight
Dear Editor,
[This letter was sent to Township council.]
I have been quiet the last few years (I didn’t even oppose the recent detached housing developments), but if you decide to make Brookswood/Fernridge into another high density cookie cutter development like Willoughby, I will do everything I can to rally the troops again to oppose it. There will be more people involved this time, many more are aware….
David Chambers, Langley
