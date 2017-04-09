Dear Sir:

I was dismayed to see read the description below the photo of a couple of anti-choice protestors on page A13 of the April 5, 2017 edition of The Terrace Standard.

The protestors have a right to their opinion and I can understand the paper publishing a photo of the protestors. What disturbs me is the comment at the end of the photo description “Drop-ins welcome.” Are you advertising for this group?

That last phrase leads me to believe the paper is promoting their cause: a cause which diminishes the rights of women. Like the majority of Canadians, I support safe and accessible abortion without stigma and discrimination.

Alisa Thompson,

Terrace, B.C.