Editor:

I’d like to add my thoughts on the waterfront area.

The community is fragmented now. Let’s face it. There is so much going on in White Rock in the way of building that we have neglected to maintain that wonderful sense of community that we used to have.

I have lived on the Peninsula for 50 years, so I feel I know a bit about the community.

It would be great to make the waterfront area people-friendly again. The removal of BBQ stands at West Beach and painting the chainlink fence black was, in my opinion, the beginning of the end of good things. Also, the silly concrete park or whatever its called at West Beach is basically non-functional. I would love to see small playgrounds – at West Beach, and a couple along the promenade – just small ones, but something to draw families back to the area. Also, a small enclosed dog park where people of all ages can bring well-behaved dogs to socialize. I have met many great people at dog parks.

We, as a community, have lost sight of how lucky we are to live here. Let’s celebrate our good fortune and enjoy each other. How about more bylaw officers to fine people who don’t clean up after their dogs or walk them on the promenade, and others who just generally are unaware of proper behaviour?

Maybe coffee trucks here or there for purchasing snacks and beverages to bring people back together and actually talking. And how about a community-involved event where various groups come together to paint that horrendous chainlink fence. Bright, colourful, fun artwork on the fence. Imagine!

Lastly, designate monthly free parking days – something visitors would welcome and appreciate!

We can foster that great community feeling again.

Debbie Laturnus, Surrey