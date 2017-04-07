Editor:

As we get closer to the May election, candidates from all parties are singing their virtues and seeking our support.

Unfortunately, a key component of the democratic system was bypassed in most cases. Candidates for the BC Liberal party in South Surrey are moved about like pieces on a chessboard always in the interest of ensuring election – but what about the citizens at large? Should they not be given an opportunity to question and adjudicate the wannabes on past performance and whether they would should be entitled to keep their jobs. That used to be called the nomination process. Candidates had to fight for their right to represent us and could be called into question for lack of service – or just plain incompetency. That process has been eliminated, and now we are faced with candidates that have been anointed by the white boys club in Victoria or Ottawa, who feel they know better as to our community needs.

In the meantime, South Surrey has terrific congestion. The area appears to be designed for horse-and-buggy traffic. We allow thousands of townhouses but have no plans or funds for educational facilities or roadways.

What happened to the MLAs that were supposed to represent us? They are beholden to the king or queen that appointed them.

Let the leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green parties know we would like to have old-fashioned nomination meetings that will allow us to pass judgment on potential candidates. There should be no free passes to the gravy train.

Aart Looye, Surrey