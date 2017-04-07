  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTER: Continue the clean technology road

  • Mission, B.C. posted Apr 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The federal budget should reflect our personal budgets, and our personal budgets must stay under control. We pay at the pumps and again at mechanic shops after spending our inheritance buying a car. Why allow our tax dollars to further pad the industry if the industry is dying right after it kills us?

What are we working for?

Is it the backache and road-rage we live for while sitting in traffic? Shall we continue to subsidize oil, mining, and logger barons’ marketing schemes so our air, water, land, and animal neighbours suffer further degradation? Why don’t we change direction on this road of life now we know where it’s headed?

We still have options. Shutting our eyes to trust the wheel to steer us will crash everyone for sure. Let’s continue the clean technology road and enjoy the benefits of that.

It’s time to put an end to fossil fuel subsidies once and for all.

Leslie Christensen

Mission

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...