The federal budget should reflect our personal budgets, and our personal budgets must stay under control. We pay at the pumps and again at mechanic shops after spending our inheritance buying a car. Why allow our tax dollars to further pad the industry if the industry is dying right after it kills us?

What are we working for?

Is it the backache and road-rage we live for while sitting in traffic? Shall we continue to subsidize oil, mining, and logger barons’ marketing schemes so our air, water, land, and animal neighbours suffer further degradation? Why don’t we change direction on this road of life now we know where it’s headed?

We still have options. Shutting our eyes to trust the wheel to steer us will crash everyone for sure. Let’s continue the clean technology road and enjoy the benefits of that.

It’s time to put an end to fossil fuel subsidies once and for all.

Leslie Christensen

Mission