I am writing to express my opinion regarding the amount of negativity in today’s media.

As I read the Mission City Record and watch the news I am struck by how universally similar in the proportion of negativity there is.

The media is very influential to society and as a culture. It shapes and forms our beliefs in the choices and decisions we make about politics, the food we eat, how we raise our children, stigmas and stereotypes.

As an editor of a newspaper you have the power to change perspectives, inspire people, motivate, and educate us by deciding what we read. And I, as a reader and viewer ask you to make some changes.

I understand that having no negative stories is not possible in today’s social atmosphere. Therefore, for every negative story can it be followed by a positive or uplifting story?

I would like to see more stories that advocate, influence, promote, and uplift us, and in particular highlights the good in humanity.

I will anticipate your response with your ideas, thoughts and ways this can be accomplished,

Katie Pellegrino

Mission