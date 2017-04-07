  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTER: Where is all the good news?

  • Mission, B.C. posted Apr 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM

I am writing to express my opinion regarding the amount of negativity in today’s media.

As I read the Mission City Record and watch the news I am struck by how universally similar in the proportion of negativity there is.

The media is very influential to society and as a culture. It shapes and forms our beliefs in the choices and decisions we make about politics, the food we eat, how we raise our children, stigmas and stereotypes.

As an editor of a newspaper you have the power to change perspectives, inspire people, motivate, and educate us by deciding what we read. And I, as a reader and viewer ask you to make some changes.

I understand that having no negative stories is not possible in today’s social atmosphere. Therefore, for every negative story can it be followed by a positive or uplifting story?

I would like to see more stories that advocate, influence, promote, and uplift us, and in particular highlights the good in humanity.

I will anticipate your response with your ideas, thoughts and ways this can be accomplished,

 

Katie Pellegrino

Mission

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...