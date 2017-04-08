- Home
Letter: Thanks to those who kept Murrayville sidewalks clear of snow last winter
Editor: My husband and I are seniors who walk daily in Murrayville and would like to very much thank the Good Samaritans that kept the sidewalks free of snow and ice during this last winter.
It was greatly appreciated by us and many other seniors, that we talk to along our walks.
Thank you.
F & W. Meyer,
Murrayville
