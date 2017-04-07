Editor: Although the Langley Cruise-In has been held in Langley City, I don't think anyone would disagree that the Township certainly benefits from this event too.

The Township has said if the event is moved to Aldergrove, they will not ask the Cruise-In Society to pay for the additional policing costs. This means the Township will be paying 100 per cent for those costs. Instead, why not have the Township pay the 25 per cent of the cost of the Friday night policing, and leave the event where it is — in Langley City?

To me, this is a "win-win" for everyone. The event stays in its usual, well-known location, there is no need to do a lot of extra work to move it, both Langleys continue to benefit from the event, the City reduces its costs, and the Township only pays 25 per cent of the extra policing costs rather than 100 per cent.

Does this make too much sense for politicians?

Howard Sale,

Walnut Grove