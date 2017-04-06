Editor: The following is an open letter to Mayor Froese and Township of Langley Councilors:

There is heavy pressure from developers (who do not live in Langley) to increase the density in the undeveloped portion of Brookswood-Fernridge in excess of what has already been proposed. These developers are only wanting this to make more money.

The BFCA and the residents of Brookswood-Fernridge want to keep this a livable, vibrant community, and to prevent it from becoming the next Willoughby.

The proposed OCP that was defeated in 2014 had a density of 43,000.

Why would the residents of Brookswood-Fernridge accept a higher population density when they've already strongly voiced their opposition to it? If we don't resist this push from outside sources. there's an imminent possibility this community could end up with Willoughby density.

We say no to higher density just because a developer wants more money in their pockets and no to buildings higher than four storeys.

If there is more density, there are very few trees. This increases the heat in the summer. You as councillors who live in Langley should be on board with all of us property owners that have to live here.

Do you want your quality of life to change?

Where I live, we pay a heavy price for property taxes and I moved out here to live in a peaceful environment. It will not longer be that with the increased traffic.

Gerry and Marci Thomas,

Brookswood-Fernridge