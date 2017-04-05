- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Letter: Sick of political rehash
Dear Editor,
Am I the only one offended by your publishing of political stories?
News flash… none of us really need to hear phony re-announcements about projects previously announced years ago by vacuous politicians patting themselves on the back for work done by their underlings not themselves…
Jeff Laurie, Langley
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.