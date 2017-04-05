- Home
Letter: Not another tax hike
Dear Editor,
Township of Langley mayor, council and administration seem to live in their own little world far removed from reality, passing another way-out-of-line four per cent property tax increase is just the straw that the poor camels – we, the taxpayers, can no longer bear.
The vastly oversized bureaucracy we have at “City hall” needs a severe wake-up. These people are just feathering their own nests and should be thrown out of office next election. Maybe Rick Green or Kim Richter should give it another go.
We can’t just let the current bunch carry on any longer. Township taxpayer for over 40 years and sick and fed up!
Win Bromley, Langley
