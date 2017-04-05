Dear Editor,

For the life of me I cannot imagine what goes on in the minds of Langley Township and City if Langley voters who keep cleaving to BC Liberal Party incumbents Mary Polak and Rich Coleman?

My guess is there are some clear distinctions in value systems between those who show up to the polls. Values such as nepotism, malfeasance, corruption, bribery, and downright stupidity. Only stupidity is not a value, it’s a condition, a condition that is in dire need of change. Yes, it is an insult I am throwing in your faces and you deserve it.

$770,000 dollars received by the Clark government from Kinder-Morgan to give the green light for pipeline expansion, and millions more have come to their money-grubbing hands by way of other real estate corporations, resource exploitation industries, and damaging legislation to provincial parks regulations, and selling out the rights of citizens to other nations like China, which have legal precedents here on unceded indigenous lands and waters. It doesn’t take a genius to know how that directly impacts both municipal entities and their shortsighted colonization strategies. It lines the pockets of elected officials first, and you, as a stakeholder of this community, are last on those list of priorities.

To see both mayors show up to photo opportunity events that attempt to give voters the disillusion and misinformation that all is well under their watch is deplorable. If it takes that many people in fake construction attire, with hard hats, and little golden shovels to prove that things are OK, then one would have to wonder if that was indeed the case.

Don’t give any credibility to the incumbent MLAs, the Township and City mayors, the offices they hold, or any of their underlings. They are all robbing the economic and democratic system of its basic tenets which are to uphold public servitude.

Any moron can give the green light on eight kilometres of highway. Which is not anything special in comparison to the legal rights that are being taken away. All these condo developers and million dollar home valuations don’t seem to be building new hospitals, schools, or expanding the knowledge of the colonial mindset of people who also don’t have a clue whose unceded Kwantlen and Katzie lands they are building these on.

Show Coleman and Polak the door, and when it comes time, show the mayors and council the door, too.

Brandon Gabriel - Kwelexwecten, Kwantlen First Nation