Letter writers suggest the City of White Rock should re-evaluate a request from its business-improvement group.

Editor:

Re: No free parking, March 29.

I am really at a loss as to why White Rock city hall even pretends to care for the city’s patrons.

No free parking for five weeks from March 28 to April 28 because there might be a $190,000 loss in revenue? Really?

How about when there was no parking revenue at all and the businesses were thriving?

How about the increase in business for those poor businesses looking for help and pay your heavy tax bill? How about the savings you will see for not having the manpower and city vehicles meandering up and down the strip?

You can’t even give it a try for one month?

This little city is going to the politicians while the citizens keep trying vigilantly to keep their little piece of what used to be “heaven” alive.

I think you forgot who and what really makes an enjoyable city environment thrive.

Give back and don’t be greedy.

Patricia Seggie, Surrey

• • •

According to your article, White Rock’s financial services director predicted that the city would lose $190,000 in revenues if parking was free along the waterfront for five weeks until the end of April.

I find this amount hard to believe. Regardless of whether parking should be free, the decision should be based on sound information.

A quick analysis shows that this lost amount is equivalent to over 125,000 hours of parking at $1.50 per hour, or that 360 spots would be full for 10 hours every day for five weeks.

I live near Marine Drive and can’t believe there would be that much parking during that period.

One way of getting a reasonable estimate on lost revenues would be to see how much was collected over that same period last year.

Phil Byer, White Rock