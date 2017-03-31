White Rock’s new official community plan is at risk of underestimating the city’s future, writes Stephen Christie.

Editor:

To plan or not to plan – that is the question.

The majority of current residents were attracted to White Rock by the charm and scale of our community.

For the future, the reality is White Rock, like other cities, needs to accommodate some of the region’s population growth.

A spartan presentation of the updated OCP plan was shown at the White Rock Community Centre (Few attend OCP meetings, March 15). I certainly appreciate the efforts of city planning staff to fill in the blanks. No allowances were made for quantifiable public input. Instead, there was some stick-it notes for people to make small comments on.

In general, the plan, as laid out is thoughtful, but the scale and consequences are not fully thought out.

The population growth occurring through the proposed developments is understated. The 4,500+/- apartment units would result in a higher population count than shown. Their modeling allows for only 1.2 persons per apartment, whereas 1.8 per unit is more realistic.

There is little focus on developing business space and encouraging commercial enterprises. In comparison to the region, currently we are about 30 per cent below average for jobs per capita. For the proposed added population, they are factoring for us to be 50 per cent below average.

The city seems willing to cede any future business taxes to Surrey. Our civic officials need to put up a better fight for this all-important, revenue source.

The consequence of missing this opportunity is that a greater amount of commuting is required. Given our track record in attracting additional transit services, this means a high reliance on automobile commuting.

Awaiting us is a true test of the City of White Rock’s resolve to stick to its OCP plan. There is a pending application for development at 1350 Johnston Rd. A 20-storey tower is proposed in an area that is, under the OCP, is recommended to have a maximum eight-storey limit. If variances of this magnitude are allowed, then the whole OCP becomes a farce in the eyes of both the developers and the community at large.

To sleep, perchance to dream – ay, there’s the rub…

We need to dream bigger.

Our hamlet deserves better than a tragedy.

Stephen Christie, White Rock