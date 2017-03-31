  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Closer look at dementia, diet

  • White Rock posted Mar 31, 2017 at 2:00 PM— updated Apr 4, 2017 at 2:14 PM

Editor:

Re: Dementia needs attention, March 24 column.

I was quite intrigued to read April Lewis’s Peninsula Zoomers column on dementia.

I live in White Rock and own and manage 3T Priority MRI in Richmond (www.prioritymri.ca) in partnership with four radiologists from Peace Arch Hospital.

I planned to attend yesterday’s meeting organized by CARP’s South Surrey/White Rock chapter and consultant Karen Tyrell and, from this meeting, would like to find out the kinds of support people with dementia need and what can we do about it?

I am exploring the possibility of putting a project together in partnership with medical researchers from UBC to address the problem of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in our community.

A substantial amount of research indicates that a regular exercise and the use of fresh vegetables and fruits by people age 60-plus can improve or eliminate the onset of dementia among older people.

We hope to test this hypothesis by recruiting 50-100 local men and women in their 60s with mild cases of dementia and test them for a year through our research division called Neuro Imaging Centre of Excellence (NICE) using some of the latest techniques in studying brain functions such as f-MRI (functional MRI) and MRS (magnetic resonance spectroscopy).

Syed Islam Haider, White Rock

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...