Editor: This is insane. The Township of Langley has issued a permit for road construction along 200 Street at night.

This has been going on for weeks and isn't supposed to be completed until the end of April.

I live in the town homes near 200 Street and I haven't slept right in weeks.

I now have eye twitches and irritability. These big machines are ripping up the cement and putting huge cement pipes under the ground.

All I hear is a loud "beep, beep, beep, beep" every time they drive the machines (which is all night long) and loud, thunderous bangs where they break open the cement to install the pipes.

I cannot sleep with my window shut, and even when it's shut, you still hear all this.

So, please tell me how this increase in property tax is justified when ruining the health of the residents that try to work and live productive lives, but now can't. How is this acceptable?

Why can't they just do this construction during the day?

They still have two lanes open at night, so what if it slows down a main street in the city, there are always other roads around that lead to where you need to go.

Julie Woods,

Langley