Re: The March 29 editorial 'Liberals campaigning on the public's dime'.

As bold as Trump politicians from the U.S., the corporate Christy Liberals have their hands in the public coffers, pretending to be informing citizens with taxpayer-funded media ads, while promoting Liberals in the upcoming election.

With Trumpesque spin on the truth, they're counting on voters being duped in the way that worked so well in the U.S. election. And, like the electoral fiasco in the States, a profoundly defective electoral system has given Clark Liberals unrestrained, undemocratic power to autocratically rule these past four years, counting on some kind of voter amnesia to forget the breaches of trust that have occurred time and again.

There's no accountability with this false majority government that was elected with much less than half of the vote but has held all of the power. Clark has shown contempt for democratic processes and pushed hugely unpopular initiatives like Kinder Morgan and Site C, claiming dire economic consequences if blocked and ridiculous benefits for the province by proceeding. Environmentalists and citizens note: this could not happen in B.C. if we'd brought in electoral reform with proportional representation (PR) which would bring fair, democratic and accountable governments.

Opponents claim that with PR we'd lack strong government, but really they fear that they'd no longer be able to have unfettered power in government. The nation was betrayed by federal Liberals who'd promised electoral reform, capitalizing on the voter appetite for reform. B.C. has been hungering for this change too, but lacking leadership of democratically minded politicians and having self-interested naysayers spewing misinformation to block change. There are parties in the upcoming election that favour PR, and giving them the power to implement PR is paramount if we are to save our beautiful province.

Don't forget that Clark hiked MSP, BC Hydro, BC Ferries (all taxes) and let a speculative real estate market fill government coffers, while tolerating ridiculous health funding crises, young families without a path to affordable housing, and countless addicts dying on our streets.

Let's not let Trumpesqe rhetoric get Liberals re-elected. When you see their ads on TV, remember how they got the money. Let's take back our province at the next election.

Mark Jeffers

Victoria