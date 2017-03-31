Open letter to the District of Mission:

I have been writing about this issue since last year and it is getting decidedly worse.

We live at the corner of Moore and Shook and constantly witness vehicles travelling from the narrow bridge on Shook to the corner at speeds anywhere between 70-100 km/h.

A total of four were seen while working in the yard yesterday (Saturday, March 25). My initial letter was to the District who then assured me my concerns had been passed onto the RCMP who, in turn, said they felt there wasn’t an issue of speed along this stretch.

Clearly you have to actually reside here to witness this is not the case. I am now sending supporting, photographic proof, there is a real issue here and it needs to be addressed now.

The first photograph shows the 30 km speed sign lying in the ditch and by the tire marks was hit by a vehicle coming from the Lougheed Hwy. direction. The other three show yesterday’s incident, the second car in a week that has been towed out of the ditch/field due to excessive speed, travelling in the opposite direction.

I’m sure the towing companies can offer up plate numbers and names.

I am a firm believer of being proactive and not waiting until someone is either hurt or worse yet killed! All too many times you see traffic lights or road improvements made after someone has been killed, which in my opinion, is too little too late.

I would say that 70 to 75 per cent of all traffic drive in a respectful manner along this short stretch, but the rest do not.

We have toddlers living here, family walkers, dog walkers plus the school bus that picks up and drops off the local children at the corner of Shook and Moore.

I feel that the District together with the RCMP have a responsibility to Mission’s tax paying citizens to address this issue for the sake of safety. I am requesting speed bumps be installed along this short stretch to stop this insanity.

Now that spring is here and with summer on its way there is going to be a lot more activity along this stretch as the boaters and fishermen arrive with their families to use the lake opposite.

Putting a marked car there with an officer will do nothing for obvious reasons, putting a lit “your speed is” or “slow down” reader board there will be just as ineffective. A visible anything will only slow people down temporarily. We need a permanent solution and we need it now.

I would appreciate a response, and not simply “we will pass your concerns on” then silence. If there is someone else I need to contact, either in writing or in person then please send me his/her information because I will do whatever it takes to get something installed on this road to ensure the safety of the people who use it.

Linda Lee

Mission