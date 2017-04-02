We are living in a strange world. People despise people, from the beginning of the time, nothing has changed.

But today, in this very chaotic world, we have more people with good will, more than the world has ever seen. What do we need to do? We need to look around ourselves. The world is a huge miracle, a miracle that we all need to contribute to. A smile is the best contribution. Smiles won’t feed us, but will open many hearts. Smiling hearts will conquer the world and it will be much easier to live in.

Remember, we are all living in the same world, the world need us, as much as we need the world.

Stefan Mieczkowski

Langford