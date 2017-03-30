B.C. Liberals are again making promises they don’t support with funding, ideal timing with the upcoming May 9 provincial general election.

Speaking at an old E & N train stop at Admirals and Colville roads in Esquimalt, and flanked by a number of mayors including Esquimalt-Metchosin hopeful MLA candidate Barb Desjardins, B.C. Liberal Transportation Minister Todd Stone made the announcement that a working group will be formed to complete a business case for commuter rail on the old E & N corridor between Vic West and Langford.

Although the transportation minister was the one making the announcement, the Transportation Ministry has not stated they will support the project with matching contributions.

Just when it appears we may finally have federal support for commuter service, B.C.’s finance minister indicates the province isn’t interested.

The South Island needs solutions for mass transportation, not more studies and empty promises full of political spotlighting.

Phil Venoit

business mgr./financial secretary

IBEW Local 230