I was appalled when I read about the pool change room policy change, that a councillor could say that the policy of allowing people as their “right” to use whichever change room they like would not be abused.

On the contrary, this right is so easily abused.

Any male looking to get a sneak peak could say he is a ‘woman’ and use the women’s change room.

I am not a prude, but when I use the change room, I expect women in there, and would not feel comfortable or particularly safe with seeing some random man unclothed as I was changing.

I am not willing to share my women’s change room with a person who is obviously a man. Any child two years and up can tell the difference, too.

This person said he was a woman, but obviously wasn’t. I am not against the LGBT community at all, but I do believe that clear boundaries need to be set for the privacy and security of females of all ages using the public change room – especially the safety and privacy of young girls and teenagers with the proliferation of unwanted images and photos on the internet.

Does anyone not see the flaw in this loose policy of choosing a change room?

The changeroom policy should be: a notice saying if your body parts are of a particular gender, you must use the change room for that gender.

The rights and security of women and girls, as a whole, supercede any one person’s right to pick a change room at their discretion.

When the new pool facility gets built, a change room for transgenders should be included.

Until then, only females with female body parts in the women’s change room, please.

R. Brown

Maple Ridge

‘Private rooms’

As a mother of young children, I find it appalling that a young girl could be changing in a change room with a man. It is naive to think that there is not a huge risk of a pervert taking advantage of this accessibility to a women’s change room.

There already exist private change rooms at the Leisure Centre. The safety of children should take precedence over the feelings of adults. Those identifying with a gender different from their anatomy should use the private change rooms.

Mary Tabada

Maple Ridge

‘No business’

In my opinion, if you have a penis, you have no business in the women’s change room.

Also, there are change cubicles in the women’s change room. Why wasn’t he using one of those?

I think this was a totally selfish act.

C. Saunders

Maple Ridge