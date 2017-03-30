There is promising news for families in Campbell River and across B.C. who are struggling to make ends meet while ensuring quality care arrangements for their children.

Highly regarded private sector economist Robert Fairholm conducted an in-depth study on the “$10-a-Day Child Care Plan” that has been proposed by B.C. advocates and endorsed by over 10,000 citizens and organizations, including the City of Campbell River, the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce and School District 72. The plan, officially titled the Community Plan for a Public System of Integrated Early Care and Learning, got the thumbs up from Fairholm and is projected to generate sufficient overall government sector revenues to pay for the additional government spending required to build and operate the system.

The study shows that implementing the $10-a-Day Child Care Plan will provide higher economic returns to B.C. than other government investments.

The Campbell River State of the Child report in 2014 stated, “Childcare services often cost more than university at the very moment many parents are trying to pay down their own students’ debts. An average family of two working parents with two children under five can cost approximately $1.750 /month.”

In addition to lower costs for families, the plan proposes an Early Care and Learning Act that would allow for local decision making around early care and learning and support improvements to program quality.

Campbell River’s challenges include long wait lists for child care, especially for infant, toddler and out of school programs, transportation issues and a shortage of qualified staff.

To learn more and to add your name to the growing list of supporters, please visit the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of BC website.

Gwen Bennett,

On behalf of the Campbell River Early Care and Learning Coalition