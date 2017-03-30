To the Editor,

Until the 1960s, immigrants tried preserving their own language and paid to teach their children. Politicians bribed ethnic ridings with multicultural grants. Resistance proved futile, nationalism and superstition waned and many ethnic halls and churches closed.

We criticize the current Prime Minister Trudeau for not honouring his election promise of an alternate voting system, and on the south side of our ideological fence, Americans want to dump politically direct Trump for keeping his promises. Would Donald, like the boy in the “emperor with no clothes” fable, say our leader is nude?

Patients choose top surgeons, and corporations and pro sports teams hire the best. Should our immigration policy mirror this by only accepting the best?

Is accepting immigrants who sneak across our borders before applicants on Canada’s immigration queue like awarding higher grades to students caught cheating on exams?

Unlike corporate CEOs, politicians’ prime directive is not profiting votes but re-election. We should first assure clean water and that no child goes to bed hungry, and offer our unemployed apprenticeships.

R. Frankow,

Port Alberni

To the Editor,

Surely Finance Minister Mike DeJong didn’t mean to be disingenuous nor sound like he was throwing B.C’s social-workers under the bus on SHAW TV’s Feb. 23 “Voice Of B.C” when, responding to a query why his government doesn’t seem able to retain social-workers, he stated what an “emotional investment” they put out when faced with such tough work.

For the truth is, these social-workers are not emotionally burnt-out as much as they are professionally morally repulsed by government’s overbearing focus on policy and procedure rather than (as it should be) on their clientele.

These dedicated people spend thousands of dollars over at least four years training for such “tough work” but then are stymied from providing what they know their clients need by government policies that serve government more than the people they’re meant to serve.

Over the last 15 years, as a retired registered nurse who’s studied and conversed with umpteen social workers, what’s repeated varies from the worker who took early retirement “because I got tired of working for the government rather than my clients.”

After so many years in government, Minister DeJong surely knows better than to erroneously intimate these rigorously trained professionals are “snowflakes” who tend to burn out in their chosen line of work.

And if he doesn’t, by now, then it’s time for him and everyone else in government equally as misguided as he is to go.

Liz Stonard,

Port Alberni

To the Editor,

I wanted to write something about the negativity of McLean Mill from a recent edition of the Alberni Valley News.

Our sorority group. Beta Sigma Phi, is hosting 168 women on May 26–27: the 2017 Conclave at the Best Western Barclay Hotel. We have hired the train for an outing for our out-of-town ladies. They are counting on this event and we do not want to disappoint them.

It is important to keep the McLean Mill running, historically and for keeping tourists coming to town to do this trip. We thank our local folks for their many volunteer hours.

Gabriele Osborne,

president,

Sorority Council

To the Editor,

Re: Too many thrift stores in Uptown?, Editorial, March 7.

We have lots of family and friends come to town and they all want to go thrift shopping. It’s the trend now.

This is not just a Port Alberni phenomenon, thrift shops are popping up in every city. Why not embrace this trend and attract tourists to town? Everyone loves to find a hidden treasure and I think that’s the lure to their popularity.

I do not think it is a reflection of Port Alberni’s economy, it is a worldwide trend. Paris is famous for its outdoor flea markets and attracts visitors from around the world.

Tina Brant,

Port Alberni