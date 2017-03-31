Editor: I read the press release — put out on Friday March 24 from the City of Langley — with great concern and confusion.

I am a relatively new business owner in downtown Langley and I did not know about the survey that the DLBA allegedly did with its members in regards to our support for the Cruise-In event.

I asked other business owners in the area, but they had not heard of it either. Was it sent via email?

Where can we get a copy of it and its results?

Part of the reason I chose to open my computer services business on Douglas Crescent last December was due to the Cruise-In.

I attended last year for the first time, as I had just moved to downtown Langley. I was impressed and pleased with the camaraderie, the support and the ability to talk to different people from all walks of life and from so many different places.

It was a fun, safe and entertaining event for my whole family. As a business owner, I also saw the benefits that this exposure would bring.

So far, all of the business neighbours that I have spoken with seem to be very supportive of the Cruise-In.

It is a great event and it brings positive attention to the downtown. It is only for one day, so how can it interfere or disrupt business?

I truly do not see any negative impact on having thousands of fun-loving people gathering for a day to enjoy a charitable event, to discover new places to eat, shop and have their goods serviced.

Many of us are troubled about the possibility of losing this enjoyable and positive event.

We are going to rally together and try to help out financially with fundraising ideas and such.

Several downtown businesses have agreed to host and support a fundraiser to possibly pay for private security for the night before the event, if there is indeed some cause for concern in that regard.

I am willing to put as much time as necessary to get the word out, raise funds and encourage others to do the same, because I believe that the Cruise-In is about being charitable, sharing a love for something, and bringing communities together.

Keep the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in downtown Langley, where it belongs. Contact me at Three Smart Humans All About Computers at 604-282-7373, or via email at 3shcomputers@gmail.com if you want to be a part of this fundraising event.

Claudia Orellana Earl,

Langley