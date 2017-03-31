Editor: It's magic.

Our wonderful provincial government has announced a $30 million expansion for the Langley hospital ER. As if that is not enough, they have also promised $3.6 million in additional funding for the school district.

All of this just six weeks before an election.

I sincerely hope the people of B.C. are not that easily fooled. This government has let health care deteriorate to an unacceptable level. Education is not far behind.

In six weeks time, Christy and her crew should be sent packing. They have been in far too long. I say good riddance, and goodbye.

Jack McEwen,

Langley