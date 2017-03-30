- Home
Need more information about regional district building purchase
I feel that the Strathcona Regional District should release more information to the public in regards to the possible purchase of 990 Cedar Rd.
Two million dollars is a lot of money and it would be nice to see more information so that the voters can make an informed decision.
John Rice
Campbell River
