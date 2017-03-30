- Home
LETTER: A hundred red lights and no strippers
When I moved to Campbell River in October of 1988 JJ’s pub was packed with loggers, fishermen, mechanics, businessmen, and was an excellent networking atmosphere.
At that time I remember only one traffic light in town.
Now there seems to be a hundred red lights here, and no strippers…
I did not vote for this.
Brien Smith
