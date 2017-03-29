- Home
Letter: Car show needs support
Dear Editor,
I think a lot of people would like to hear more about what is happening with the car show.
It’s hard to believe, with all the growth in the area during the last 20 years, that the City can’t support this event.
Charles McKaig, Langley
