Dear Editor,

I am saddened and disappointed to read in the Langley Advance that the City fathers of Langley City are willing to let the Langley Good Times Cruise-In leave the City and move to the Township of Langley (Aldergrove).

I am sure you understand that this event draws car enthusiasts not only from B.C., but from all over Western Canada and the U.S.

This event is the highlight for many people who plan their vacation around this car show.

In & Out Burgers does only one event outside of the U.S.A. – that’s right, the Langley Good Times Cruise-In – with 100 per cent of proceeds going to charity.

Langley City hall is not only shortsighted on the issue but has given the City a black eye.

One more reason to amalgamate the two Langleys.

Walter Wagner, Langley