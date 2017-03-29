Photo of two water filters – a new one on the right, and one used for two weeks in the 14700-block of Thrift Avenue.

Editor:

Re: Water woes continue, March 24.

Thank you for publishing the ‘Water woes’ story.

I do wonder, from time to time, if I’m the only one experiencing extremely dirty water.

About once a week, water that tastes so bad that I have had to pour out my coffee.

I have written to the city al least three times and get the same story about running the water for 10 minutes, which I have done at least three times.

I also have written about the cost.

What is the point of water meters if we are not to be charged for what we actually use?

Every quarter we pay for 3,900 cubic feet. We have never used that much – not even close.

Our family has been working to conserve water...it’s good for the planet and helps with costs. Nope, no positive reinforcement here for our conservation efforts!

Of course, now that the city is telling us to run the water for 10 minutes more than once, perhaps our water usage will go up.

The mayor may be trying to convince himself – and others – that we who are complaining are doing so for political reasons.

Not true.

We live in Canada and just want clean water to drink.

Gayle Greveling, White Rock

• • •

Once again, we in the City of White Rock are having a serious problem with water.

How long is this going to continue?

City council tells us it will be a few years.

Some time ago, the city informed those of us who live in condominiums that the city will no longer pick up our garbage (Change in wind for garbage pickup, Jan. 8, 2015). The new environmental rules of the GVRD means they cannot afford to pick up our garbage.

We’re on our own. Perhaps the city’s environmental co-ordinator that council decided a few years ago we didn’t need to keep around might have saved us all a lot of trouble with her expertise.

If this city cannot run itself sensibly, maybe the time has come to join Surrey.

Bill Piket, White Rock