Editor:

I live in South Surrey, just off Southmere Crescent East and 18 Avenue.

There is a crosswalk there on the corner with the flashing lights placed fairly high and really out of a driver’s vision.

Today, after pushing the crosswalk button, I had just taken a step off the curb when a male driver in a white SUV-type vehicle went through the flashing light on the other side of the street.

I crossed without further issues and then, to my surprise, the driver who had gone through the flashing light found me walking and stopped me to apologize for going through the light.

He felt bad and said he didn’t see the light.

Maybe what is needed is for those flashing lights to be lowered to make them more visible to drivers, or replaced with a light that turns red.

Nevertheless, it shows to me that there are people who are out there that care and feel bad enough when they do something wrong.

Thank you to the man driving that white SUV for coming back and apologizing.

Sonnya Heinrich, Surrey