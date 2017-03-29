Editor:

This letter is about how I think we should not be continuously cutting down trees.

As you may know, trees produce oxygen, and if we don’t have any trees left, we will not be able to breathe properly.

I know we have to cut down trees for things like paper, but if we cut down even just one tree, the least we can do is replant it after.

And as for housing, well, to avoid cutting down as many trees as we usually do, we can stop building a ton of crazy townhomes and build things like small houses or even just the simple luxury of a cottage.

Now, back to trees.

Whenever I’m out and about, I hardly ever see that many trees, which I think is because things are being built where people have recently cut down the trees that were previously there. Also, trees are home to animals such as birds, squirrels, and other animals that I do not need to mention.

One more thing: If we keep building houses, then people will keep moving here and then repeat; and if we have to build things, they should be buildings like hospitals and schools.

And so for now, that’s pretty much all have to say except that I really hope this gets published.

Briony I. Browning, age 9, Surrey