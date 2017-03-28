Congratulations to the Fatt brothers for taking Saanich to task. I fully understand developers not wanting to openly criticize city hall for fear of retaliation and possibly never building in Saanich again.

Twenty years ago, I made my own plans and discussed with the Saanich Buildings department what was allowed and not allowed. I eventually submitted my plans and they were approved, the addition built and we moved into the house.

Two years ago, I approached Saanich Buildings to obtain some information for our church which wanted to undertake some renovations and alterations. The building inspector asked whether I was a "registered" architect or engineer. Not being either, I was told to hire one of the aforementioned and if they had questions, they could obtain information from Saanich. I was informed "they would not talk to me."

Do these people think the money for their salaries comes solely from the funds charged for building permits, etc.? As a taxpayer, I find the service in Saanich to be terrible and don't blame developers/builders for going elsewhere.

There will be a taxpayer revolt if Saanich thinks the average homeowner is going to continue to accept the increases in taxes Saanich has been demanding without providing the services we taxpayers demand.

Harry Felsing

Saanich

