Roundup, with main ingredient and probable carcinogen glyphosate, is being or will be sprayed on Lochside Drive near Claremont and Ash Road at Cedar Hill Road from March 27 to 31.

Glyphosate has been likely linked to childhood non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It's being used to kill non-cosmetic plants – ones that have important ecological but no commercial value.

There isn't a plant on Earth that warrants this dangerous chemical roulette with our children's health. Please tell Saanich council to stop the spraying, email council@saanich.ca or call 250-475-1775.

Watch B.C. Cancer Agency's Dr. John Spinelli interview in the Living Downstream trailer. See the complete film free online with your library card to see just how dangerous chemicals are causing the cancer epidemic and what we can do about it.

Larry Wartels

Saanich