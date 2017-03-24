Editor:

The White Rock and Surrey Writers’ Club recommended my sending to your newspaper the following tribute to the city of White Rock, particularly in view of its 60th anniversary.

It is an acrostic:

Tribute to my town

Worthy to be visited by the countless tourists who do so, especially in summer

Held in high esteem by those who make it their home

Ideal for young and old alike

Terrific for spending time in, short or long term duration

Exciting in its own reserved way

Relaxed pace of living

Old-fashioned in a quaint up-to-date sort of way

Cheerful!

Kudos to this little sea-side city!

An accolade like this makes it sound like a town as solid as a rock. And what a rock it is indeed, painted white, weighing tons and tons, suitably placed on the sands of the seaside, almost within arm’s reach of the strollers who walk its famed promenade and within a stone’s throw of the prominent pier.

So, like the trains that roll along the rails between East Beach and West Beach, let’s sound our horn for this quaint little city:

White Rock – you really rock!

Les Johnson, White Rock