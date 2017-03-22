The City of White Rock hosts an open house March 9 – first in a series on a draft of the new official community plan.

Editor:

Re: Few attend OCP meetings, March 15.

What a shock it was to see the draft of the new White Rock official community plan – density, density and more density. A developer’s dream!

I seem to recall that when White Rock residents were first asked for input, they generally agreed to densify the town centre but to leave the other areas alone.

What is being proposed is increased heights and density of many areas of the city. Even the residential areas are to be given duplex, triplex and two suites per single-family home permission.

A ‘transition zone,’ too, is just an excuse to extend highrises; also, tall buildings proposed all along the length of North Bluff Road.

Unfortunately, the city has allowed residents from other cities to give their input. At the launch of the draft official community plan, we were given little coloured stickers to show our support or opposition. No identification was required to ascertain if the input was from White Rock citizens or not.

Do we even have the infrastructure to support this type of density? Our hospital is overflowing, there is insufficient water to put out large fires, schools are overcrowded and there is increasing traffic and parking.

Why is this density being promoted? It won’t reduce my taxes, as increased density has never led to tax reductions.

You still have a chance to give your feedback at meetings to be held at the White Rock Community Centre,15154 Russell Ave., on March 28, 30 and April 1.

Patricia Kealy, White Rock