LETTERS: Natural progression
Editor:
Re: Surrey’s tree losses growing, March 15.
Thank you for the article, by reporter Kevin Diakiw, regarding the loss of trees in Surrey.
Congratulations to Surrey council for continuing to increase the destruction of our natural forests.
Of course, I’m joking, but add this note in case council doesn’t ‘get it.’
So, let’s see:
1. We lack roads.
2. We lack schools.
3. We lack trees.
4. Very soon, we will lack wild animals, birds and fish.
Where do we go from here?
Lois Smith, Surrey
